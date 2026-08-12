At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
At Walmart, get this Mainstays 42" Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan for $14. It's a great deal for a ceiling fan in general. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 42" hugger-style ceiling fan for flush mounting
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Reversible motor with 3 speed settings for year-round use
- Quiet motor operation
- Designed for indoor use
A ceiling fan with a built-in light kit and remote control at this size suits most standard bedrooms or smaller living spaces where you want air circulation and overhead lighting from a single fixture. At $54, that's $36 off the $90 list price with coupon code "ULZ23QS4". Deal ends September 30 . Buy Now at Amazon
- Low profile design for spaces under 200-sq.ft.
- Dimmable LED light with three color temperature settings
- Remote control for fan speed and light settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficient comfort
This TCL 72" ceiling fan is $18 off, dropping to $161.99 from $179.99 at Amazon. It's built for outdoor use with a waterproof design, and includes a dimmable LED light with three adjustable color temperatures. The DC motor is rated at just 35 dB for quiet operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 72" blade span for large rooms and patios
- Dimmable LED light w/ 3 color temperatures (3000K/4000K/6000K)
- Quiet DC motor rated at 35 dB
- 6-speed reversible motor
- Waterproof design for indoor/outdoor use
- Includes remote control
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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