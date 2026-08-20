Woot's Ceiling Fan Clearance sale covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor fans from brands like Parrot Uncle, Hunter Fan, Fanbulous, and LEDIARY. Prices span from budget options under $50, including refurbished Hunter Fan models, up to large statement fans like the Parrot Uncle 100" ceiling fan at $339.99. Some listings show discounts as steep as 62% off their reference price, such as the Parrot Uncle 42" outdoor fan dropping to $74.99. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/3/2026
Published 53 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Lowe's offers the Taloya I3 52" Indoor Downrod Ceiling Fan for $29 for a $21 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 11th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Integrated 8-watt dimmable LED light w/ 3000K to 6500K color settings
- Includes a 6" downrod and remote control with 2, 4, or 8 hour timer
A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
At Amazon, get this Amico 52" Smart Ceiling Fan for $60. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this ceiling fan. It pairs a 52" fan with an adjustable LED light that shifts from 3000K to 6500K, and it can be controlled through the Smart Life app, Alexa, Google Home, or a remote. Buy Now at Amazon
- 52" downrod-mount ceiling fan with integrated LED light
- Works with Smart Life app, Alexa, and Google Home, plus remote control
- 6 adjustable fan speeds with reversible airflow
- Light adjusts from 3000K to 6500K with brightness from 10% to 100%, up to 2500 lumens
- Operates at 25 dB noise level
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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