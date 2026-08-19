At Amazon, get this Amico 52" Smart Ceiling Fan for $60. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this ceiling fan. It pairs a 52" fan with an adjustable LED light that shifts from 3000K to 6500K, and it can be controlled through the Smart Life app, Alexa, Google Home, or a remote. Buy Now at Amazon
- 52" downrod-mount ceiling fan with integrated LED light
- Works with Smart Life app, Alexa, and Google Home, plus remote control
- 6 adjustable fan speeds with reversible airflow
- Light adjusts from 3000K to 6500K with brightness from 10% to 100%, up to 2500 lumens
- Operates at 25 dB noise level
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Published 46 min ago
Verified 44 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Lowe's offers the Taloya I3 52" Indoor Downrod Ceiling Fan for $29 for a $21 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 11th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Integrated 8-watt dimmable LED light w/ 3000K to 6500K color settings
- Includes a 6" downrod and remote control with 2, 4, or 8 hour timer
A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
A ceiling fan with a built-in light kit and remote control at this size suits most standard bedrooms or smaller living spaces where you want air circulation and overhead lighting from a single fixture. At $54, that's $36 off the $90 list price with coupon code "ULZ23QS4". Deal ends September 30 . Buy Now at Amazon
- Low profile design for spaces under 200-sq.ft.
- Dimmable LED light with three color temperature settings
- Remote control for fan speed and light settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficient comfort
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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