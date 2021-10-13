That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 24" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 1ms response time
- 144Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 2W922AA#ABA
Save on 20 bundles, including monitor/keyboard, monitor/headset, and dual monitors, with prices starting at around $225. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the Omen X 1440p HDR 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor Bundle for $970.99 (low by $69).
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB memory; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K43UA#ABA
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to save. That's $88 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
