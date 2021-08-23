HP V22v 21.4" 1080p LED Monitor for $90

That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 21.4" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 7ms response time; 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI; VGA
- adjustable tilt and height
- Model: 450M3AA#ABA
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $110 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- HP M24f 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Monitor
- Koss SB45 USB Communication Headset
- HP Pavilion Keyboard and Mouse 200
- HP USB-C Travel Hub G2
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 28" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution w/ TFT active matrix display technology
- AMD FreeSync
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: 8WH57AA#ABA
It's $150 under list, a $60 drop since June, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 6FN07AA#ABA
That's a low by $5, most outside of HP storefronts charge at least $240. Buy Now at HP
- 1500R curvature
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: 9EK40AA
It's a savings of $64 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Back to school is upon us, and tech requirements are part of the supply list. Save on monitors, headsets, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP M24f 23.8" FHD Monitor Bundle for $329.99 ($89 off).
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $174.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
Coupon code "HP21BTS5" drops the price to $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS10" for a $65 drop from our mention last week, a savings of $230 off list, and the best price we've seen. Not to mention, the GPU (if you can find it in stock) alone runs at least $700 elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33P24AA#ABA
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|33%
|--
|$90
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register