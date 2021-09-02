HP 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $127

Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to drop the price $33 below other refurbs. You'll pay at least $179.99 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 HDMI and 1 VGA port
- 250 cd/m2 brightness
- 7ms response
- Model: 27EC
- UPC: 889899859612
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 28" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution w/ TFT active matrix display technology
- AMD FreeSync
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: 8WH57AA#ABA
That's a low by $5, most outside of HP storefronts charge at least $240. Buy Now at HP
- 1500R curvature
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: 9EK40AA
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP M24f 23.8" 1080p Monitor Bundle for $329.99 (low by $90).
It's $8 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save on a range of certified refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 3 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $419.99 ($230 off).
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to take $180 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- Available in Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's a low by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $750 less than our previous mention and about the same as you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB for another $750
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i5-10600K 4.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0380t

Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$127
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$165 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$150
|Check Price
