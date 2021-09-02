HP 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $127
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb HP 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$127
free shipping

Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to drop the price $33 below other refurbs. You'll pay at least $179.99 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 2 HDMI and 1 VGA port
  • 250 cd/m2 brightness
  • 7ms response
  • Model: 27EC
  • UPC: 889899859612
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Monitors eBay HP
Refurbished 27" Mac Popularity: 2/5
More Offers

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $127 Buy Now
Amazon   $165 (exp 1 mo ago) $150 Check Price