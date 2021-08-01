Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display for $49
eBay · 52 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$49 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
  • 7" touchscreen LCD
  • full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
  • ambient light sensor
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: GA00516-US
eBay 45% $58 (exp 1 yr ago) $49 Buy Now
Daily Steals   $60 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price