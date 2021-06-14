GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle for $249
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle
$249 $349
free shipping

That's $81 less than most stores charge for the camera alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • HERO7 Black 4K Action Camera
  • Head Strap + QuickClip
  • The Handler Floating Hand Grip
  • 32GB microSD Card
  • Model: CHDCB-702
