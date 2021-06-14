GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle for $249

New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$249 $349
free shipping
That's $81 less than most stores charge for the camera alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- HERO7 Black 4K Action Camera
- Head Strap + QuickClip
- The Handler Floating Hand Grip
- 32GB microSD Card
- Model: CHDCB-702
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Xdz Hidden Mini Body Camera
$13 $32
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "MLF79QVN".
Update: It's now $12.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Runalways via Amazon.
Features
- 640x480 resolution
- 2MP
- USB rechargeable
- supports up to 32GB microSD (not included)
- functions as PC camera, picture recorder, music player, and video camcorder
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Actitop FHD 1080p Camcorder
$72 $103
free shipping
Take $30 off when you apply coupon code "YKIU6WVK". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by CamVeo via Amazon.
Features
- WiFi enabled
- USB 2.0 port
- 16X digital zoom
- stereo microphone
- memory card slot
- 3" IPS touchscreen
- 26MP; 1080p at 30fps
- remote control with 16-foot range
- slow motion, burst shooting, time-lapse, and IR night vision
- includes camera bag, USB charging cable, HDMI cable, and 2 rechargeable lithium batteries
- Model: 3051-WF
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
SanDisk at B&H Photo Video
up to 68% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
EZQuest 8-Port USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter
$45 $80
free shipping
That's $15 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Unlocked OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition 256GB 5G Android Phone
$530 $900
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Deals
save on a huge selection
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|28%
|--
|$249
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register