B&H offers the HERO13 Black & Accessories Bundle, model no. CHDRB-131-TH, for $354.99, down from $424.99. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $379 for the camera alone. The bundle adds a floating handgrip, two Enduro batteries, a 64GB microSD card, and a carrying case on top of the HERO13 Black, which shoots 5.3K60 video and 27MP photos. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- HB-Series Lens Compatibility: The camera automatically detects attached HB-Series lenses (such as Macro or Ultra Wide mods) and adjusts its settings accordingly for the best shot.
- High-Resolution 5.3K Video: It records video with 91% more resolution than 4K and allows you to grab 24.7MP photos directly from your footage.
- Burst Slo-Mo: You can record action slowed down to 13x normal speed, or capture 4x slow motion at the highest 5.3K resolution.
- Rugged and Waterproof: The design is waterproof down to 33ft (10m) and includes a water-repelling lens cover to keep shots clear.
- Bundle Accessories: This specific package includes "The Handler" floating hand grip, 2 Enduro batteries, curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card, and a carrying case.
- Stabilization: It features HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization for steady footage.
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Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
Compact enough to carry everywhere, this one suits anyone who wants gimbal-stabilized 4K footage without hauling a full camera rig. Apply coupon code "USFB95C" for a savings of $1,286. Buy Now at AliExpress
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
Suited for beginners or casual content creators who want a budget entry point into vlogging without committing to a mirrorless or DSLR setup, this 64MP 4K camera comes bundled with a 32GB SD card at $42. Apply coupon code "M9783FWB" to save half. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video and 64MP image resolution
- 180-degree flip screen for selfies and vlogging
- Integrated webcam and WiFi for instant sharing
- Built-in fill light and creative photography filters
- Includes 32GB SD card
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
This GoPro HERO13 Black bundle is $70 off the regular price of $479.99 at Best Buy. It includes the upgraded 1900mAh Enduro battery and support for interchangeable HB-Series lenses, features built into the camera itself rather than added accessories. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 5.3K video resolution with up to 27MP photos
- 1/1.9" image sensor
- HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization
- 1900mAh Enduro battery for extended runtimes
- Compatible with HB-Series interchangeable lenses
- Bluetooth audio connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 transfers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|16%
|--
|$355
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$369 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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