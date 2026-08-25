Amazon offers the GE 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for its best-ever price. You'd pay $56 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cools rooms up to 250 sq. ft.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This 12,000-BTU mini split system is $391.49 at Walmart. That's a $59 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- For spaces up to 600 sq. ft.
- WiFi-enabled control via smartphone or with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 7 operating modes and 6 fan speeds
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
Suits a bedroom or small addition where central air doesn't reach, since ductless systems like this handle both cooling and heating without any duct installation. Apply coupon code "T83HLQTE" for a savings of $138. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inverter technology for reduced energy consumption
- Wide-range vertical airflow for even circulation
- Whisper-quiet 31dB sleep mode
- Heating and cooling for year-round climate control
- Seven adjustable fan speeds for custom comfort
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Costway 17000-BTU WiFi Enabled Mini Split Air Conditioner & Heater for $574. That's a savings of $786. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 17,000 BTU cooling and heating capacity for rooms up to 1,250 sq. ft.
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, plus app and remote control
- 7 operating modes and 7 fan speeds, including sleep and ECO
- 24-hour timer, auto swing, child lock, and self-cleaning function
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This GE Profile UltraFast washer-dryer combo is $2,299 at Best Buy. That's $401 off the regular price. Delivery adds $39.99, but free pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4.8-cu.-ft. washer and dryer combo in one machine
- Ventless heat pump drying, no dryer exhaust vent required
- Works with a standard 120V outlet for flexible installation
- Wash and dry a 10-lb. load in about 90 minutes
- SmartDispense system holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads
- Microban antimicrobial protection on the gasket and dispenser
This GE double oven electric range is $300 off, bringing it to $1,399. It includes both a convection oven with a rear fan for more even baking and a built-in air fry option, plus a steam clean feature that cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing. Delivery is free. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Double oven design with a convection oven featuring a rear fan for faster, more even baking
- Built-in air fry function
- 12 in./9 in. power boil burner for rapid, high heat cooking
- Steam clean function cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing
- Stainless steel finish
- Electric range requires a 240V outlet
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$134
|Buy Now
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