This GE Profile UltraFast washer-dryer combo is $2,299 at Best Buy. That's $401 off the regular price. Delivery adds $39.99, but free pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4.8-cu.-ft. washer and dryer combo in one machine
- Ventless heat pump drying, no dryer exhaust vent required
- Works with a standard 120V outlet for flexible installation
- Wash and dry a 10-lb. load in about 90 minutes
- SmartDispense system holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads
- Microban antimicrobial protection on the gasket and dispenser
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Designed for tight spaces where a standard straight vent won't fit, this 90-degree magnetic coupling lets you connect your dryer duct at a right angle without the airflow restrictions of a flexible accordion hose. At $25, that's $45 off the $70 list price with coupon code "4UGXZUYJ". Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect
- 90-degree angle design for tight installation spaces
- Airtight seal prevents leaks with durable materials
- Flexible 2.6-foot duct reaches difficult vent offsets
- Complete kit includes all necessary hardware and components
At Amazon, get this Portable Mini Clothes Dryer for $40. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this portable clothes dryer. It folds flat for storage or wall mounting, making it suited for small apartments, dorms, or RVs, and includes a remote control and built-in LED UV feature. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 12 garments or a 10 kg load
- Can dry a piece of clothing in as little as 20 minutes
- Foldable, wall-mountable design for compact storage
- Built-in LED UV for added cleanliness
- Includes remote control operation
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Amazon offers the GE Surge Protector Power Strip for its best-ever price of $11.86. It's also a $7 low today. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eight adapter-spaced grounded outlets, four front- and four side-access
- Two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for simultaneous device charging
- Integrated circuit breaker with reset switch and thermal fuse
- 6-foot woven, tangle-resistant cord with flat plug
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
This GE double oven electric range is $300 off, bringing it to $1,399. It includes both a convection oven with a rear fan for more even baking and a built-in air fry option, plus a steam clean feature that cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing. Delivery is free. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Double oven design with a convection oven featuring a rear fan for faster, more even baking
- Built-in air fry function
- 12 in./9 in. power boil burner for rapid, high heat cooking
- Steam clean function cleans the oven cavity without scrubbing
- Stainless steel finish
- Electric range requires a 240V outlet
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|14%
|--
|$2299
|Buy Now
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