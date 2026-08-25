As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Costway 17000-BTU WiFi Enabled Mini Split Air Conditioner & Heater for $574. That's a savings of $786. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 17,000 BTU cooling and heating capacity for rooms up to 1,250 sq. ft.
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, plus app and remote control
- 7 operating modes and 7 fan speeds, including sleep and ECO
- 24-hour timer, auto swing, child lock, and self-cleaning function
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This 12,000-BTU mini split system is $391.49 at Walmart. That's a $59 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- For spaces up to 600 sq. ft.
- WiFi-enabled control via smartphone or with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 7 operating modes and 6 fan speeds
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
Suits a bedroom or small addition where central air doesn't reach, since ductless systems like this handle both cooling and heating without any duct installation. Apply coupon code "T83HLQTE" for a savings of $138. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inverter technology for reduced energy consumption
- Wide-range vertical airflow for even circulation
- Whisper-quiet 31dB sleep mode
- Heating and cooling for year-round climate control
- Seven adjustable fan speeds for custom comfort
Covers rooms up to around 450-square feet and handles cooling, dehumidifying, and fan functions in one unit, which suits renters or anyone who can't install a window or central system. Apply coupon code "IOE69ZYY" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10,000 BTU cooling for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- Five versatile modes including cooling and dehumidifying
- Reusable washable mesh filter for cleaner air
- Programmable 24-hour timer for automated cooling
- Low-noise sleep mode with dimmed display lights
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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