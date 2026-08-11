This 12,000-BTU mini split system is $391.49 at Walmart. That's a $59 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- For spaces up to 600 sq. ft.
- WiFi-enabled control via smartphone or with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 7 operating modes and 6 fan speeds
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
At eBay, get the refurb Hisense 8,000-BTU DOE Smart Portable Air Conditioner for $200. It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $30. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 8,000 BTU DOE/SACC rating (10,000 BTU ASHRAE)
- Dual-hose design w/ inverter technology
- 3-in-1 operation: cooling, dehumidifying, & fan modes
- App, remote, and touch controls with LED display
- Covers up to 350 sq. ft.
- Includes snap-together window kit for 25" to 50" wide windows
Serves as a fan, air cooler, humidifier, and air purifier in one compact unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small rooms or personal desk use without the cost of a window AC. Apply coupon code "6WA7J7VB" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powerful three-phase motor with atomizing humidification
- 4 fan speeds and 2 mist modes
- Remote control with 2-4-6 hour timing functions
- 1100ml tank with automatic low-water protection
- Compact ultra-portable design for easy transport
This refurbished GE portable air conditioner is priced at $162.99 today. A new unit goes for at least $335 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. A 90-day Woot warranty applies. Deal ends August 14th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- For rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
- Two cooling modes, two fan speeds, and a built-in dehumidifier
- Auto evaporation reduces the need to drain excess water
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Walmart offers the Costway 2-Piece Glider Chair Set for $86.77. That's an $18 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Each chair supports up to 330 lbs.
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|45%
|--
|$391
|Buy Now
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