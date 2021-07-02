Generac iQ3500 Portable Inverter Generator for $799

That's $450 less than a new model costs at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Generac via eBay.
- electric start
- 2.6 gallon tank
- 3500 Starting watts; 3000 running watts
- Model: 7127R
-
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($40 off).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Apply coupon code "CYE4U325" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takhrwod via Amazon.
- 3 unlock modes
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: DZS-001
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
