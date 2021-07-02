Generac iQ3500 Portable Inverter Generator for $799
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb Generac iQ3500 Portable Inverter Generator
$799 $1,429
free shipping

That's $450 less than a new model costs at most stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Generac via eBay.
Features
  • electric start
  • 2.6 gallon tank
  • 3500 Starting watts; 3000 running watts
  • Model: 7127R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Generac
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $799 Buy Now