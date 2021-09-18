That's the best shipped price we could find by $16, making this effectively half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Price may also vary by ZIP (we were seeing prices from $12.99 to 17.99).
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- stained hardwood handle
- Model: NPM18KD
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Add item to cart to get half off. Prices start at $9.99. Shop Now at tacklifetools.com
- Pictured is the Tacklife Miter Saw Protractor for $9.99 in cart (low by $3).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price dropped to $29.08. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
Save on storage cases and stacking bins from $4, tool organization from $6, storage totes from
$9 $7, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Tough Box 27-Gallon Storage Tote for $13.99 ($5 off).
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
