Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 4 Brush Heads for $14

Fairywell · 27 mins ago
$14 $30
$5 shipping
Apply code "Summer Sale" to save $16 and drop the price $2 below our mention in June. Buy Now at Fairywell
Tips
- In Pink.
Features
- 2 minute timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- color-reminder bristles
- 5 different cleaning modes
- Model: D7
Details
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Sonic Electric Toothbrush Set
$15 $83
free shipping
Save $68 via coupon code "GXQZTP9H". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gdsfeasea via Amazon.
Features
- 5 brush heads
- vibration timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- includes a facial brush and a facial massage attachment
Amazon · 2 days ago
Persmax Dental Calculus Remover & Electric Toothbrush
$18 $36
free shipping
Take half off by applying coupon code "TOMU5MTY", making this $18 under what you'd pay direct from Persmax. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Persmax Inc via Amazon.
Features
- clean, white, polish, and gum care modes
- adjusts from 31,000 - 36,000 vibrations per minute
- IPX7 waterproof
- made from food grade ABS material and medical-grade stainless steel
- USB charging
- includes dental tooth cleaner, 2 replaceable cleaning heads, 2 replaceable brush heads, USB charging cable, and dental mirror
Amazon · 1 wk ago
hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit
$31 $65
free shipping
That is the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue or Teal.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 2 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- up to 20,000 sonic vibrations per minute
- includes 2 AAA batteries, carrying case, and an extra refill brush head
- Model: CN08175A
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GoGreen Sprouter Electric Toothbrush
$15 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "I9AN2FHD" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BYTWJ via Amazon.
Features
- 6 brushing modes
- smart timer
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- includes 5 brush heads, 1 face washing brush head, and 1 facial massage brush head
