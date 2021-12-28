That's $43 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition, via coupon code "SAVEONCR15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- auto-lock sensor
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- IP65 weatherproof
- fingerprint recognition
- control via Eufy security app, keypad, or key
- Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant compatible
- Model: T8520111
Clip the $55 on-page coupon to get this deal, which is $11 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $65 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver at this price. Nickel is available for a few bucks more.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- auto-lock sensor
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- fingerprint recognition
- control via Eufy security app, keypad, or key
- Model: T8520121
That's $11 under our last mention and $41 under list price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- remotely control with WiFi bridge
- fingerprint keyless entry door lock
- Bluetooth electronic deadbolt
- touchscreen keypad
- IP65 weatherproof rating - capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -22°F to 158°F
- Model: T8510
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Clip the on page coupon for a $30 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- local storage
- night vision
- Model: T8130
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, saving $80 in comparison to other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- human & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- 2,500-lumen floodlights
- Model: T8420
That's tied with our November mention as the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. That's $15 under last week's mention of a new item and $7 under the lowest price for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
