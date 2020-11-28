Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: P2719H
Expires 12/1/2020
It's a $150 drop and best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
The gift card puts it $110 under most stores' prices. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1 USB-C, 2 DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB-C, 3 USB 3.1 downstream ports
- Model: U4320Q
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
Add 2 to your cart and apply code "2SE450" for a savings of $39, which drops it $81 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA, 2 DiplayPort 1.2, DVI-D
- VESA compatible
- swivels, tilts, and pivots
- height adjustable
- Model: SE450
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $614 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $130 below last week's mention, $1,435 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $699. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s054l740014usbf
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $50 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
