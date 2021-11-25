Assuming you use the Dell gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift card appears in cart.
- 54.6" 4K 3840x2160 native resolution LCD display
- 1 audio line out & 1 audio line in
- 1 DisplayPort input, 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB dedicated charging port
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports, 1 USB 3.0 upstream port
- RS232 and RJ-45 ports
- Model: C5519Q
Published 12 min ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $76.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Save $230 off list price.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
That's $85 less than you'd pay direct from Dell.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
Prices start at $169.99 and several models include gift cards ranging from $50 to $175. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift cards will appear in cart for eligible items
- Pictured is the Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219.99 ($130 off)
Save on large monitors for gaming, work, and streaming. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung M7 Series 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV for $450 ($150 off).
Find great deals when you bundle monitors at HP and save as much as $218. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.)
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $190, and more.
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
That's a savings of $380 off list price.
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
Apply code "BFDTLQ11" to save $654 off list and get the best price we've seen since June.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Get this deal via coupon code "BFLT23". It's a savings of $181 off list price.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ free 11 Pro upgrade)
