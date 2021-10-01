You'd pay $40 more at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 27" QHD 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS LCD display
- 1ms response time; 165Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible with AMD FreeSync
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721DGF
Published 15 min ago
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
Apply coupon code "LTDEAL1" to drop it to $749. That's $70 less than our last mention, the best we've seen, and $964 off list today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1010
It's $111 under list price.
Update: The price dropped to $279. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $424 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s211do3080sffus
