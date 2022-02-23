It's 30% off for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
- 4 ms response time
- 1 HDMI; 1 Display Port 1.2
- stand with adjustable height, pivot, tilt, and swivel
- Model: S2721HSX
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ohope via Amazon.
- At this price in Black.
- fits 13" to 32" monitors
- adjustable height and angle
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
12 of these 27 builds are discounted by 40% or more – save on Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $529 ($498 off).
Whether you're looking for a basic build or something with all the bells and whistles, you'll find many options here with savings as high as 52% on over 30 models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured at 52% off is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen i3 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $449 ($478 off and the 2nd best price we've seen).
Over two dozen builds are marked up to 48% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to take $361 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 upgrade license)
That's $734 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 license)
That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
Save $521 off the list to get best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (Windows 11 Pro license included)
It's a $20 drop from our December mention and the best price we've seen for this build since Black Friday. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
