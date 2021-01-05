New
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Dell 27" 1080p IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$140 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • HDMI, VGA
  • tilt-adjustable stand
  • Model: SE2719H
  • UPC: 884116321767
  Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 44% $200 (exp 3 mos ago) $140 Buy Now
Amazon 40% $150 (exp 2 mos ago) $150 Check Price
Walmart 40% $197 (exp 2 wks ago) $150 Check Price
Staples   $105 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Dell Technologies   $160 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $190 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price