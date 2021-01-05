That's $50 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
- UPC: 884116321767
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz
- 5ms response time
- tilt-adjustable stand
- VGA and HDMI port
- Model: S2319NX
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Apply coupon code "IGMOXU95" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Long-Tech via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USP Type-C port and HDMI port
- built-in speakers
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Apply coupon code "5040SAVE40" to save an extra 40% off a selection of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5000 SFF Skylake i5 Desktop PC for $323.40 after code "5040SAVE40" ($216 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $499+ via "DELL50".
- $100 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $899+ via "DELL100".
- $200 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $1,499+ via "DELL200".
- 40% off select Vostro PCs via "VOSTRO40".
More Offers
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|44%
|$200 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$140
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|40%
|$150 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$150
|Check Price
|Walmart
|40%
|$197 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$150
|Check Price
|Staples
|$105 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Dell Technologies
|$160 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Dell Home
|$190 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
