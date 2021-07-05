Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $150
eBay · 35 mins ago
Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$150 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20.

  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
Features
  • 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: S2421H
  • UPC: 884116375500
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $233
Walmart · 1 day ago
Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$233

Features
  • 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: S2421H
  • UPC: 884116375500
Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $150
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$150 $180
free shipping

It's $30 under list price.

Features
  • 24" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: S2421H
  • UPC: 884116375500
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 16% $150 (exp 1 mo ago) $150 Buy Now
eBay 25% -- $150 Check Price
Walmart   $234 (exp 2 days ago) $233 Check Price
Dell Home   $150 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price