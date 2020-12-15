It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: S2421HS
- UPC: 884116375524
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $40 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $85. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
- 4 ms response time
- 1 HDMI; 1 Display Port 1.2
- Model: S2721HSX
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price, about $69 less than most 3rd-party sellers charge, and back at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
It's $70 under list, back at its Black Friday price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black or White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $39.99 shipping fee.
- 1 file drawer
- 100-lbs. weight capacity
- scratch-resistant work surface
Save on software, desktops, laptops, office furniture, paper and printing supplies, cleaning supplies, and much more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $749.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "GREENDAY2020" to save an extra 35% off sitewide or 45% off items priced $499 or more. Save on laptops, desktops, workstations, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $160 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Consistent colors: Get virtually seamless views with consistent colors across a wide 178/178 viewing angle with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology
- Keep everything in order: Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell EasyArrange
- Pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for a comfortable setup all day long.
- Package Weight: 13.25 pounds
- Model: S2421HS
- UPC: 884116375524
