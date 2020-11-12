New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$170 $280
free shipping

That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
  • 4 ms response time
  • 1 HDMI; 1 Display Port 1.2
  • Model: S2721HSX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Dell Technologies Dell
27" Black Friday Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 39% -- $170 Buy Now