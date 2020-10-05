New
Lowe's
DeWalt Tough Grip 45-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$14 $20
pickup

That's $6 under list and the best price we could find.

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • heat treated for maximum torque
  • full hex design
  • Model: DWA45SETTWRLW
↑ less
