This DeWalt TSTAK rolling tool box is $69.98, within a few bucks of the best price we've seen this year. It rolls on 7" wheels and has a telescopic handle for pulling, plus a separate carry handle and rust-resistant latches for hauling it by hand. Buy Now at Amazon
- 17"L x 20"W x 39"H
- 7" wheels
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Published 7/8/2026
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Popularity: 2/5
Woot's Organize Your Life sale covers a wide range of home organization gear, from closet and kitchen storage to garage tool boxes and moving supplies. Deals include a Basicwise Expandable Large Deep Drawer Organizer Set for $63, down 76% off, and a Takywep Adhesive Pull Out Cabinet Organizer for $28, down 79% off. Shoppers can also find shoe racks, storage bins, hangers, and utility carts across dozens of brands like Whitmor, Honey-Can-Do, and Superio. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Storage bins, baskets, and totes in various sizes
- Closet organizers including shoe racks, garment bags, and hangers
- Kitchen storage such as food containers, spice racks, and trash cans
- Moving and garage supplies including tool boxes and vacuum storage bags
- Utility carts and folding shopping carts
Amazon offers the Carhartt Utility Soft-Sided Organizer for $24.60. That's an $8 low and its best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Dust Separator with 6-Gallon Dust Collector for $80.99. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|19%
|$60 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|$70
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$92 (exp 3 yrs ago)
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|Check Price
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