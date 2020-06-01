That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Discount applies in cart.
- 4.0Ah compact battery
- locking bit holder
- Model: GSR18V-535FCB15
You'd pay over $90 elsewhere.
Update: The price is now $77.44. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Walmart charges $4 more.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- Model: 849103561M
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on dishwashers, refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $299 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on May 31, but it can still be ordered at this price.
- DEWALT Xtra clear anti-fog lens coating
- adjustable, elastic cloth head strap
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- Model: DPG82-11C
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's charges the same price with in-store pickup.
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
