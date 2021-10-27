That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- helical-cut steel gears
- 360° side handle
- reversible, variable-speed control from 0 to 850 rpm
- Model: DW235G
-
-
-
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find.
includes four storage cases
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
That is the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless compact hammer drill
- 2 batteries
- charger
- belt hook
- kit box
- Model: DCD796D2
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's $18 under our mention from ten days ago and $42 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- keyless chuck
- offset and right angle attachments
- charger and two batteries included
- Model: GSR12V-140FCB22
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
That's $102 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable 2-speed design
- 250 in-lbs. of max torque
- Model: FD05Z
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $14 less than you'd pay at Lowe's, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimped wire
- internal holding plate
- Model: DW4920
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
It's double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
removable cups
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
- anti-rust metal latches
- Model: DWST14825
- UPC: 076174711899
