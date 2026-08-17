This DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is $99, down from $299 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. The kit includes a battery, charger, sanding pad, three blades, and sandpaper sheets, along with a brushless motor for extended run time. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- three-speed selector
- quick-change accessory system
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Published 58 min ago
Verified 53 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt dust separator is $80.99, down from $92.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model and a low now by $19. It captures wood chips, drywall dust, and other debris before they reach your shop vacuum, helping extend filter life, and includes a 3-year limited warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 6 gallons of debris before it reaches your shop vacuum
- Compatible with 1-7/8" or 2-1/2" hose ports
- Four-caster base for stability and easy movement
- Includes bucket, lid, hose, hose holders, and mounting hardware
- Measures 15.9"L x 15.9"W x 31.4"H and weighs 12 lb.
At Amazon, get this DeWalt 3" Bonded Cutting Wheel 3-Pack for $7.30. It's the best price we could find by $8. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" diameter cutting wheel, sold as a 3-pack
- Made with aluminum-oxide grain for cutting performance
- Reinforced with two sheets of fiberglass for added strength
- Cuts carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metals
- Compatible with angle grinders, bench grinders, and die grinders
- Coarse 60 grit
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this 14-Piece Magnetic Nut Driver Set for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
This DeWalt 34-piece bit set is just $12 at the moment at Amazon, down from its normal price of $15.99. Prime members will get free shipping, too. The hardened steel bits come in a clear-lid case designed to connect with DEWALT's ToughCase+ storage system for organizing multiple sets together. Buy Now at Amazon
- bit-bar design
- connectable accessory storage system
- hardened steel
- black oxide powder coat finish
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|66%
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|$99
|Buy Now
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