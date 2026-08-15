At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Dust Separator with 6-Gallon Dust Collector for $80.99. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Woot's Tools & Garden Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of automotive parts, pool covers, and power tools. A Cotton Reusable Face Mask 3-Ply is $9.59, down 71% off, while a Blue Wave Winter Cover Seal for an above ground pool runs $6.01. The sale also includes bigger-ticket items like a Dorman Engine Heater Hose Assembly and a Toyota Master Cylinder, alongside garden accessories and hand tools. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
This DeWalt 34-piece bit set is just $12 at the moment at Amazon, down from its normal price of $15.99. Prime members will get free shipping, too. The hardened steel bits come in a clear-lid case designed to connect with DEWALT's ToughCase+ storage system for organizing multiple sets together. Buy Now at Amazon
- bit-bar design
- connectable accessory storage system
- hardened steel
- black oxide powder coat finish
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt dust separator is $80.99, down from $92.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model and a low now by $19. It captures wood chips, drywall dust, and other debris before they reach your shop vacuum, helping extend filter life, and includes a 3-year limited warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 6 gallons of debris before it reaches your shop vacuum
- Compatible with 1-7/8" or 2-1/2" hose ports
- Four-caster base for stability and easy movement
- Includes bucket, lid, hose, hose holders, and mounting hardware
- Measures 15.9"L x 15.9"W x 31.4"H and weighs 12 lb.
Amazon offers the DeWalt 1/4" Thick Grinding Wheel for $1.76. That's a $4 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" diameter
- 7/8" arbor
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|40%
|--
|$74
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$88 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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