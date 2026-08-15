At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company