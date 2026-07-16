Amazon offers the DeWalt 3" Bonded Cutting Wheel 3-Pack for $7.30, its best-ever price. You'd pay $10 locally. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 7/16/2026
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Popularity: 2/5
Amazon offers the DeWalt Tough Grip 27-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $13.98. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for at-a-glance bit identification and quick removal
Amazon offers the DeWalt 21-Piece Titanium Pilot Point Drill Bit Set for $20.98. That's Amazon's best price of the past year. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 14-Piece Magnetic Nut Driver Set for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 14-piece nut driver set is discounted from its $6 regular price on Amazon. The set includes both metric and SAE sizes with magnetic tips for holding fasteners in place. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 14 pieces total
- 1/4" hex shank fits standard impact drivers and drills
- Made of alloy steel for durability
- Magnetic tips help hold nuts and bolts in place
- Includes both metric and SAE sizes
This right angle drill driver adapter is $1.68, down from $3.16 at Amazon. It attaches to a standard drill or screwdriver to reach tight, angled spaces on DIY projects. Buy Now at Amazon
- 105 degree angle adapter for electric drills and screwdrivers
- Allows drilling and driving in tight or hard-to-reach spaces
- Black finish
- Suited for DIY home projects
At Amazon Haul, get this Drill Dust Collector Box for $1.72. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK Rolling Tool Box for $62.98 when you clip the coupon. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 17"L x 20"W x 39"H
- 7" wheels
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the DeWalt Dust Separator with 6-Gallon Dust Collector for $80.99. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|36%
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
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