New
Focus Camera · 19 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum Kit
$139 $239
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Features
  • 1/2 gallon tank
  • dual clean-up modes
  • Gore HEPA wet/dry filter traps 99.97% of dust at 0.3 microns
  • Model: DCV517M1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/17/2020
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Focus Camera DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Focus Camera · 3 mos ago
DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum Kit
$139 $239
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Features
  • HEPA wet/dry filter
  • dual clean-up modes
  • 1/2-gallon tank
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: DCV517M1
↑ less
Buy Now