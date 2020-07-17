That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- 1/2 gallon tank
- dual clean-up modes
- Gore HEPA wet/dry filter traps 99.97% of dust at 0.3 microns
- Model: DCV517M1
Expires 7/17/2020
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Apply coupon code "4RU343PW" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by MooSooDirect via Amazon.
- washable HEPA filter
- adjustable extension tube
- includes rotatable brush head, wall mount, HEPA filter, cleaning brush, & crevice nozzle
- 23-Ft. cord
- Model: D600
That's $29 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at HSN
- 32ft flexible hose
- wall-mount hanging rack
- 2 extension wands
- tools/accessories
- Model: 43Z3-8
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 3.0-Ah battery, charger, multi-purpose brush roll, storage tray, measuring cup, & 8-oz. solution
- 1-step cleaning on multiple sealed surfaces including hardwoods, tile, & laminate
- Model: BH55210
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- sync up to 2 smart phones
- call block buttons
- Bluetooth
- access to Siri, Google Now, and S Voice
- Model: KX-TGD564A2
That's a $3 drop from our April mention and the best price we could find by $13. (Most stores charge at least $50.) Buy Now at Focus Camera
- They're available in four colors (Black pictured).
- includes charging case
- 30-foot Bluetooth range
- Built-in mic for taking calls
- Sweat-resistance materials
- Up to 3 hours of playback
- Model: HX-EP910
It's $11 below our mention from a week ago and $31 less than you'd pay at most other stores. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- Available at this price in White.
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
- Model: SM-R175NZWALTA
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" shank
- 20° pivot mode for tight space accessibility
- up to 2,000-in. lb. of torque
- Model: DWPVTHLD
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" shank
- Model: DWPVTC14
Expired Offers
That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- HEPA wet/dry filter
- dual clean-up modes
- 1/2-gallon tank
- includes battery and charger
- Model: DCV517M1
