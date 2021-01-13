New
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender
$35 $110
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Lifeystyle by Focus via eBay.
  • 2 speeds
  • stainless steel blades
  • Model: HB-120PC
