That's $80 off list when new, and the best price we could find for this refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Gray.
- 550-watt motor
- 11-cup work bowl
- Model: FP-11GMFR
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $24 under what a new one would cost you at Walmart, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 8-0z.
- 18 settings
- Removable grind chamber
- Electric timer
- Scoop/cleaning brush
- Model: DBM-8FR
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a similar new unit today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty applies.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- reversible blade
- Model: DLC-1SSF
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon guarantee applies.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 3 temperature settings
- thermal shock-resistant glass container
- 4 speeds
- Model: SBC-1000FR
Save on waffle makers, choppers, coffee makers, and other specialty appliances. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black + Decker 1.5-Cup One-Touch Chopper for $9.99 (low by $7).
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
That's the best price we could find by $30 and matching last year's Black Friday deal as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6- to 12-oz. brew sizes
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $26 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handles
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes lid
- dishwasher safe
- Cool Grip handles
- Model: 719-14
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
