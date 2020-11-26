It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
That's $50 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- removable water reservoir
- double-wall coffee reservoir holds twelve 5-oz. cups of coffee
- programmable with 24-hour advance brew start
- Model: DCC-3000
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
That's the best price we could find by $250.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, and stock is extremely limited. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Belk and Macy's charge $3 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- The price drops in cart.
Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
Pickup in-store to save an extra 10% making it a total of $137 off list.
Update: An extra 15% discount is now applied with pickup, yielding a price of $59.49. Buy Now at Belk
- dishwasher safe
- includes 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ cover, 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover, 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, 15" baking pan, 10-pc. measuring cups & spoons, 9" nylon tongs, slotted turner, solid spoon, and slotted spoon
It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
