New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Coffee on Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
$40 $185
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • removable water reservoir
  • double-wall coffee reservoir holds twelve 5-oz. cups of coffee
  • programmable with 24-hour advance brew start
  • Model: DCC-3000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 78% -- $40 Buy Now