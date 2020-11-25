That's $50 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- removable water reservoir
- double-wall coffee reservoir holds twelve 5-oz. cups of coffee
- programmable with 24-hour advance brew start
- Model: DCC-3000
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $8, although most retailers charge at least $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable 7.5" blade
- 38" cord
- slice adjusts from 1/32" to 1/2" thick
- non-slip feet for stable operation
- Model: FS-75
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
All the other major stores charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual-zone temperature control
- six cooking options
- removable, reversible and nonstick grill/griddle plates
- adjustable top cover with 6 presets
- Model: GR-150P1
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
You'd pay $80 more for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2R
Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Home Depot
- capsule auto-eject
- capsule waster bin
- removable parts at dishwasher safe
- measures 13.5" x 8" x 10"
- compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules
- Model: EM-25
