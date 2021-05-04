Cuisinart Compact Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven for $90

Apply coupon code "MOM" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Applying coupon code "MOM" snags this ice cream maker for $10 under what most other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
Applying coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops that to $17 below what you'd pay for a new unit for at most major retailers.
Update: The price has dropped to $33.99 after coupon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: the price has now dropped to $69.99 Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
Apply coupon code "DNEWS495421" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
- 1800 Watts
- Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
- Front removable tray
- Auto slide-out rack
- 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
- Model: TOB-40N
- UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
Use coupon code "2MSJEU95" for half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gejrio via Amazon.
- 2 grinding blades
- 4 grinding plates
- 2 sausage stuffer tubes
- cleaning brush
- removable food tray
- food pusher
Save on mixers, blenders, attachments, toaster ovens, and more categories of small kitchen appliances from KitchenAid in this sale containing over 150 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
From classic movie poster designs to absolutely adorable The Child (who really wants to call him Grogu?) t-shirts, and everything else in the galaxy, there are tees for Star Wars fans of all ages. Plus, you'll save and additional 25% when you apply coupon code "MOM". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Star Wars Men's Classic Retro Circle Movie Poster for or $18.74 after code ($6 off).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- non-aerosol pump spray
- Model: COM-099
More Offers
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
