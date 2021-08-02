Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Coffeemaker for $60
eBay · 5 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Coffeemaker
$60 $150
free shipping

That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
  • heat adjustable warming plate
  • charcoal water filter
  • automatic shut-off
  • programmable
  • brew pause
  • BPA free
  • Model: DCC-1200
