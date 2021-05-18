Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $110
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 1,800W Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$110 $200
free shipping

That's $90 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay
Features
  • 6-cubic foot interior
  • air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm toast
  • Model: TOA-60FR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $110 Buy Now