- Five ceramic burners producing 48,000 BTUs
- 12,000 BTU stainless-steel side burner
- cooking area: 502 square inches
- secondary cooking area: 168 square inches
- Model: GAS9556AS
- Shipping adds $25.
- 19,000-BTU output
- 190-sq in cooking surface
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- dishwasher safe
- oversized handles
- for use up to 700° F
- brushed stainless steel construction
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
- Sold by Shinerich Group via Amazon.
- stainless steel construction
- folding legs
- measures 21.6''L x 14.2”W x 24''H
- reaches temperatures up to 860°F (460°C)
- Model: SRPG18003
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $129 (low by $40).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
- perforated surface
- dishwasher safe
- heavy gauge aluminized steel construction
- nonstick interior
- Model: AMB-14PP
- non-stick interior
- tempered glass covers
- Model: DSA-11
