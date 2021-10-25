That's $94 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3 serving sizes
- compatible w/ any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- removable 40-oz. reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- Model: SS-15 MTIHR
It's $24 under what a new one would cost you at Walmart, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 8-0z.
- 18 settings
- Removable grind chamber
- Electric timer
- Scoop/cleaning brush
- Model: DBM-8FR
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's $153 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 1800 watts
- air fry function and presets
- dehydrate/proof settings
- 6-cu. ft. interior
- Model: CTOA-130PC1
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a similar new unit today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty applies.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- reversible blade
- Model: DLC-1SSF
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
You'd pay $86 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
- 11" to 13" adjustable cutting width
- adjustable string width
- pivoting head
- Model: P2080
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes lid
- dishwasher safe
- Cool Grip handles
- Model: 719-14
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
That ties the best price we've seen at $26 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- assortment of turners, spoons, measuring tools, and more
