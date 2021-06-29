Craftsman VersaStack 20-Volt Max Water Resistant Cordless Bluetooth Jobsite Radio for $190 for Ace Reward members
New
Ends Today
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman VersaStack 20-Volt Max Water Resistant Cordless Bluetooth Jobsite Radio
$190 for Ace Reward members
pickup

It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $14.89 shipping charge. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 4 full-range speakers
  • 1 active subwoofer
  • 1 assisted bass resonator
  • full remote control and operation via mobile app
  • USB charging outlet and aux port
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • water- and dust-resistant
  • Model: WF118SS2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Electronics Ace Hardware Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   -- $190 Buy Now