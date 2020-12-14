That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $16 shipping fee.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 25 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Some items are discounted while others come with in-cart bonus tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join).
- These same members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Otherwise, shipping rates vary.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 18V 6.5" Cordless Brushed Circular Saw Tool for $119.99 (which comes w/ $160 in tools).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- depth range of 3/4-inch
- edge detection to locate stud edges of both wood and metal stud
- shock-resistant and water-resistant body for durability and long life
- uses one 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: CMHT77633
