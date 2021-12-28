Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the truck delivery fee.
- CMCD700 20V Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 20V Impact Driver
- CMCS500 20V Circular Saw
- CMCL020B 20V Task Light
- CMCE500 Oscillating Tool
- Model: CMCK501D2LW
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
Outside of price matches, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 Impact Driver
- two V20 20V Max Lithium Ion Batteries, charger, and storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 for a similar brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- includes carrying case
- variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
- Model: AU50064A
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
Shop a small selection of mechanic tool sets that would make great last minute gifts. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 10-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set for $12.98 ( low by $12).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
