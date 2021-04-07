That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose pickup where available to dodge shipping, which adds around $3.50.
- 1/4" shank diameter
- Model: 00999852
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on April 14, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
Most third party sellers charge almost double the price at around $80. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- It costs $4 more for non-members with a 10% handling fee.
- 33.46" x 21.65" x 29.7"
- 1,000 lbs load capacity
- Includes 4 mini clamps
- Legs fold into table top
- Model: 231694
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
Save on weed killers, grass seeds, lawn fertilizers, plant food, insecticides, and more from Scotts, Ortho, Roundup, Tomcat, and Miracle-Gro. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off applies to orders over $75.
- $15 off applies to orders over $100.
- $25 off applies to orders over $150.
- The discount applies automatically in the cart.
- Pictured is Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed 5,000-Sq. Ft. Lawn Fertilizer for $25.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
That's $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered bya 2-year Allstate warranty
- 13" cutting swath
- 2 speed settings
- Model: CMCST910M1R
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyed internal locking system
- 2/3" thick solid wood work surface
- includes drawer liner roll and drawer tray set
- measures 41" x 18" x 34"
- Model: CMST82777RB
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|60%
|$5 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register