Ace Hardware · 26 mins ago
Craftsman Adjustable Mechanics Seat w/ Tray
$20 $25
curbside pickup

Ace Rewards members get an automatic $5 discount on this. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Good news if you're not an Ace Rewards member: it's free to join.
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $13 shipping fee.
  • adjustable between between 14.5" and 19.5" high
  • Model: CMHT82382
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
