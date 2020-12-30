New
Lowe's · 51 mins ago
Craftsman 50-Foot Poly Hybrid Air Hose w/ Fittings
$15 $40
pickup

  • Stock varies by ZIP Code.
Features
  • delivers 300-PSI
  • PVC hose
  • Model: CMXZTSG1080NB
