eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V 340 CFM Axial Blower Kit
$56 $100
free shipping

Apply code "PREZDAY20" to get it $16 under our mention from December and it's $43 less than buying it new elsewhere. Additionally, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for a Craftsman cordless blower. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • clear leaves and debris on hard surfaces with up to 340 CFM and 90 MPH
  • dual-speed trigger
  • Model: CMCBL700D1
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
