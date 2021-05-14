Craftsman 150-Piece Shank Screwdriver Bit Set for $40
Lowe's · 20 mins ago
Craftsman 150-Piece Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$40 $55
pickup

That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
  • includes 140-piece Impact Drill/Drive Set, four 6" 6TPI, three 6" 14TPI, 8" 18TPI, 9" 6TPI, 7-/14" 24T framing saw blades
  • Model: CMALWMSTSET
