Craftsman 150-Piece Shank Screwdriver Bit Set for $40

That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 140-piece Impact Drill/Drive Set, four 6" 6TPI, three 6" 14TPI, 8" 18TPI, 9" 6TPI, 7-/14" 24T framing saw blades
- Model: CMALWMSTSET
Published 20 min ago
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
That's $2 below list.
Update: It's now $6.41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 drill bit sizes
- 7 x 1" driver bits
- 7 x 2" driver bits
- magnetic bit holder
- plastic carrying case
- 1/4" Speed-Lok connector
- Model: 964074
Save what amounts to about half off when you purchase one of eight Craftsman power tools and battery starter kit for one of the best discounts we've seen for these pairs. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Add the Craftsman V20 Battery Starter Kit to your cart, for $79.
- Next, add any one of these additional tools for free (an additional value of up to $80).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 Craftsman 20V MAX 2Ah Lithium Battery Packs and charger
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
That's 66% off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7.79 shipping charges.
- elastic wrists
- flat nitrile palm coating
- Model: 37130IR-L
Apply coupon code "MYMQSYMX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tooleader Direct via Amazon.
- magnetic jig clamp
- double pocket holes
- includes 3 drill bits, 6 guides, 20 screws, 3 limit rings, 10 wooden plugs, square screwdriver, and an allen wrench
- storage case
- Model: PTA01H
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save on a wide selection of items including bathroom vanities, plants, paint, power tools, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Fully-Assembly 2 Door Accent Cabinet for $439.94. It’s a $78 savings.
Save $50 and get the best shipped price we found by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $15 on delivery.
- self-propelled
- 6 deck height settings
- LED lights
- foldable
- 60+ minute run time on a single charge
- includes battery and charger
- Model: LM2102SP
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Order online for in-store pickup. Not available for ship to home.
- 24 Nickel Cobalt Teeth w/ Tungsten Carbide tips
- alternating tooth bevel
- polymer stabilization vents
- for framing and construction (rip and crosscut)
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
That's a $1 off, and with Prime free shipping it'll save you a trip to Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- square & miter handle feature w/ 45-degree & 90-degree angles
- Model: CMHT20880
